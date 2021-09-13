Adshares (ADS) Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $19.86 million and $253,489.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,910 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

