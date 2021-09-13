Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Sells $707,525.00 in Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.