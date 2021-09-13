Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $200.30. 4,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

