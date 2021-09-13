Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Hartline Investment Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $4,365,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.09. 481,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,443,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

