Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 365,670 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $492,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

