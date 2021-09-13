Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 24,043 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

