Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,913 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Separately, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

