Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $89.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.84 and a 12-month high of $122.48.

