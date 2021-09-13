Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,861.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,632,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE opened at $12.45 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

