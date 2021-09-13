Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 22,714 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PLBY Group worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,561,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,235 shares of company stock worth $14,973,241.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

