Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,694 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 929,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $52.52 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.