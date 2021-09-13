Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

