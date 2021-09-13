Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,840,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,467,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.