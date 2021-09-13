Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

