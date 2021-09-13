Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

