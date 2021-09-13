Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $259,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $326,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $235.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.