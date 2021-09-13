Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,431,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91.

