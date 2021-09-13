Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SSR Mining by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,484,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

