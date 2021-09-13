Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $5,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

