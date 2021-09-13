Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

ACES stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.