Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Five9 by 214.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Truist cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $173.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

