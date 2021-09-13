Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 14,543 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 456,654 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after buying an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

