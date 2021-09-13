Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,114 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETX opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

