Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,619 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.86 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

