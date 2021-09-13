Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 967 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $15,686,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $118.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.