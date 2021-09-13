Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

