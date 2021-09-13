Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $215.79 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,740 shares of company stock worth $3,105,820. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

