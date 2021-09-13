Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,686 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,024 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,270,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.