Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 34,735 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $184,000.

BHK stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

