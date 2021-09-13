Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 605 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

IPGP opened at $172.49 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

