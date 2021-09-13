Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,323 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHE. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $106.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

