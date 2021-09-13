Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,085 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $323.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

