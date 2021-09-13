Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

