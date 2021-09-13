AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.29. 2,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

