AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AECOM by 30.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AECOM by 36.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AECOM by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 50.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

