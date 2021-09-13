AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in AECOM by 43.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 49.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM opened at $65.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

