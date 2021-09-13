aelf Market Cap Hits $391.93 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $391.93 million and approximately $184.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00373733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00152404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

