Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $10.73 million and $13,893.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.54 or 0.00599527 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

