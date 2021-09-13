Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.06. 52,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 244,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.96.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $166,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.