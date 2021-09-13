Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.06. 52,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 244,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $166,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIH)
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
