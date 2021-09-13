Aeternity Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and $5.28 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,257,640 coins and its circulating supply is 343,436,696 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

