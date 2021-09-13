Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 199.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

