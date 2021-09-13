Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

NYSE A traded down $5.15 on Monday, reaching $172.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,617. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,576.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

