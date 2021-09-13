AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Sep 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a sep 21 dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.08. 5,254,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,793. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

