Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.