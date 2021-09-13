Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,582,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,897 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.15% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $760,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 320,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 240,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

NYSE AEM opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.