Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $615,375.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,273.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.59 or 0.07345567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.00397799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $616.75 or 0.01362269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.00593038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.36 or 0.00475685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.57 or 0.00348042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006786 BTC.

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

