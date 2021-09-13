Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 6,293 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 273.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,392 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

NYSE HCA opened at $256.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

