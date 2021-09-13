Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC opened at $98.69 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.