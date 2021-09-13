Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

