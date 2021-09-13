Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,074 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $262.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

